Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$50.62. Sprott shares last traded at C$49.41, with a volume of 60,180 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SII. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.82.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

