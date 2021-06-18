SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

FLOW opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

