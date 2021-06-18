SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
FLOW opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
About SPX FLOW
SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
