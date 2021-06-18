SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

