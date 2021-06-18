S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Gap Down to $32.43

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.43, but opened at $31.21. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 194 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

