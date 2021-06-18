ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

UBER stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,398. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

