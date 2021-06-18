ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 855,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 111,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $150.88. 63,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,443. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

