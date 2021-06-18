ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI stock remained flat at $$52.23 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,007. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

