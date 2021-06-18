ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 11,290 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of First American Financial worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

NYSE FAF traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.