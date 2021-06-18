ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

