ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

