ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 13,853 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QCOM traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.53. 268,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,888,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

