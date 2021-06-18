ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.95. 8,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.