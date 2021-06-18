ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

