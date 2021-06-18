ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 9,063 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

BMO traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.