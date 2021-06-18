ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.99. 16,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

