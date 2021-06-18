Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba Sells 9,802 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STMP opened at $204.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.