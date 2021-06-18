Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

SLL opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$642.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Analysts forecast that Standard Lithium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.