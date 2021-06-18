Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 404236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock has a market cap of C$651.24 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

