Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to Buy by G.Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of SWK opened at $195.41 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.23. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

