Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 15,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,534,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $5,074,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

