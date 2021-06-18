State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 28.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLR stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

