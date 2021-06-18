State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AXT were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AXT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.37 million, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 2.28. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

