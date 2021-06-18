State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $254,982.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,266 shares of company stock worth $2,022,329. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

