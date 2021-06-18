State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regis were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Regis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392,350 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regis by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,787,000 after buying an additional 233,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 867,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the period.

RGS stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

