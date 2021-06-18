State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,220 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $394.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

