State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Argan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Argan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $47.23 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $744.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

