State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

