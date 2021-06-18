State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $88,000 Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BNED stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.