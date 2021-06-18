State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.79.

STT opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

