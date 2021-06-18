Stephen T. Boswell Buys 2,200 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CNOB opened at $27.20 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

