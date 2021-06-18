Steve Oblak Sells 1,981 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20.

On Friday, April 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $309.22 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.69 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

