Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Quanterix Call Options (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,985 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,688% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,185 shares of company stock worth $3,151,619 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,977 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. 5,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

