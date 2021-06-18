Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Jack Henry & Associates Put Options (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 802 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.11. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

