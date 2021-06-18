STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 13th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.49. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

