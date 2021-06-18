Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 13th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

