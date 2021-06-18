Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

SZU has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.82 ($17.44).

Shares of SZU opened at €13.45 ($15.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.72. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.81.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

