Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.