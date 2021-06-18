Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after buying an additional 598,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

