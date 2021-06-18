Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in May

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 856.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

