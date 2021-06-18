Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.570–0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.86 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,013,296. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

