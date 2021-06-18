SunContract (SNC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $294,899.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, SunContract has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $294,899.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.71 or 0.00745307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00083953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042766 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

