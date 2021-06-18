Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.36.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at C$29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,647.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.