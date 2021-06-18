Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 9,824 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,338 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $69,000.66.

On Monday, March 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

