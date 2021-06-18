Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,613 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHO stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

