Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $81.86 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,184.96 or 0.06132887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00145792 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,298,564 coins and its circulating supply is 319,462,639 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

