Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

TSE:SGY opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

