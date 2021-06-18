Susan C. Athey Sells 300 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXPE opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

