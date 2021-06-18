Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Swerve has a market cap of $11.21 million and $3.26 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,948,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,974,769 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

