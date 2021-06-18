Swiss National Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $332,990 in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

