Swiss National Bank Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

